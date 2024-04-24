Upcoming session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan set to take place online due to flooding

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the deputy chairs of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev congratulated newly appointed deputy chairs of the Assembly Yuri Shin and Lugmar Bularov, wished them successful work in enhancing the unity and consolidating the society.

Tokayev also heart a report delivered by deputy chair – head of the Secretariat of the Assembly Marat Azilkhanov on the implementation of the previous instructions and the preparation for the 33rd session of the Assembly.

The Head of State informed that the decision was made to switch the upcoming People’s Assembly session to an online format due to the current flood situation in a number of regions of the country. The members of the regional Assemblies are to join the session via videoconferencing.

At the meeting, the Kazakh leader noted the great contribution the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan made in assisting those affected by floods.

Tokayev also gave a number of specific tasks on further enhancement of the work of the Assembly.