Upcoming WSEC 2017 draws attention of international community

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the World Scientists and Engineers Congress (WSEC 2017) themed "Future Energy: innovative methods, scenarios and methods of implementation" was held at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday.

The WSEC 2017 is set to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.



Opening the meeting, member of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Nurtai Abykayev stressed there is little time left until the exhibition.



"As you know, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev especially underscored that success of the exhibition depends on how well its main theme is presented. Holding of the World Scientists and Engineers Congress will contribute to the development of the main theme," he said.



In his words, the work on organization of the World Scientists and Engineers Congress has been in progress for two years.



"Consistent work is underway on the content of the congress and its organization. The congress obtained international status. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Masdar Institute in Abu Dhabi, SINOPEC in China and many other international organizations display interest in the congress," Abykayev added.