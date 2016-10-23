Update: Two Kazakhstan nationals more died in Mi-8 crash in Yamal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It has been found out that except for Vitaly Provalny, a Kazakhstan native, two Kazakhstan citizens more, Andrey Afonin and Alexander Vedenkin, died in Yamal helicopter crash. They were the natives of North Kazakhstan and Southern Kazakhstan regions, Chief of RoK FMA Anuar Zhaynakov told.

"The two Kazakhstan nationals had been working for the Spetsstroy company on rotational shift basis. At the moment the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Omsk together with the Consul in the Tyumen region are working on delivery of the bodies to Kazakhstan", - he reported.

To remind, the Mi-8 helicopter of Skol airline flying from Krasnoyarsk Krai to the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area (YNAA) crashed on Friday evening near Urengoy village in Yamal. Only three 22 passengers including crew survived. Among the dead there was also native of Zhibek Zholy (a village in Akmola region, Kazakhstan), Vitaly Provalny. His schoolmates told that Vitaly had been planning to come to Kazakhstan to class reunion.

At the moment, as RIA Novosti report, the authorities of YNAA are assisting the relatives of the dead.

The lives of the injured victims are now in safety. The authorities of the region will provide financial support to the relatives of the survivors too. It was reported that, the families of the dead will be paid 1 million rubles. The amount of help to the survived victims has not been told yet.

The information about the passengers and crew members of Mi-8 has been published on the website of Emercom of Russia:

1. Rybyakov Alexander Stepanovich (Tyumen region);

2. Koshelev Boris Petrovich (Kurgan region, Ketovsky district, Shmakovo village);

3. Uvarov Vladimir Mikhaylovich (Kurgan region, page. Kryukovo-Shadrinsky);

4. Ovsyannikov Yury Vladimirovich (Yamal-Nenensky Autonomous Area, Purpa village);

5. Verzilov Dmitry Leonidovich (Kurgan region, Kargapolsky district, Red October village);

6. Veremyev Alexey Aleksandrovich (Kurgan region, Tselinnoye village);

7. Svetlichny Valery Viktorovich (Tyumen region, Zavodoukovsk village);

8. Dodonkov Alexander Grigoryevich (Krasnoyarsk);

9. Sabitov Victor Antonovich (Krasnoyarsk);

10. Antonov Boris Ivanovich (Omsk region, Cherlaksky district, Irtysh village);

11. Tokarev Nikolay Vladimirovich (Novosibirsk region, Tatar area, Cossack Cape village);

12. Provalniy Vitaly Yuryevich (Krasnodar);

13. Yakovenko Alexander Nikolaevich (Krasnodar Krai, Otradinsky district, Blagorodnoye village);

14. Lukontsov Alexander Alekseevich (Volgograd);

15. Afonin Andrey Viktorovich (Republic of Kazakhstan, Vozvyshensky district, Grigoryevka village);

16. Vedenkin Alexander Ivanovich (Republic of Kazakhstan, Shymkent region, Talapty village);

17. Semenovykh Nikolay Nikandrovich (Permskiy Krai, Lysva, Kormovishche village);

18. Bakhtin Nikolay Aleksandrovich (Perm Krai, Kungur);

19. Salov Vladimir Viktorovich (Orenburg region, Krasnogrvardeysky district, Sverdlov Sovkhoz);

20. Paikov Victor Evgenyevich (Republic of Mari El, Gornomariysky district, Kosmodemyansk village);

21. Akzyamov Ildar Irgashevich (Republic of Bashkortostan, Alishevsky district, Novostepyashchevo village);

22. Starikov Alexander Petrovich (Astrakhan).