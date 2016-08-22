EN
    11:34, 22 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Updated ATP power rankings released

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The updated ATP power rankings have been released, Sports.kz informs.

    Leader of the rankings is Novak Djokovic, British Andy Murray is second and Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who moved his fellow countryman Roger Federer to the fourth place, is third.

    The best representative of Kazakhstan in the rankings is Mikhail Kukushkin, who occupies the 66th place. Andrei Golubev is 198th. Alexander Nedovesov is 218th and Dmitry Popko is 233rd.

     

