TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:55, 29 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Updated ATP power rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin climbed up five positions in the ATP rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    M. Kukushkin remains to be the best tennis player of Kazakhstan in the ATP power rankings occupying the 79th place. Alexander Nedovesov remained at the 200th place, Andrei Golubev is 234th.

    Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is atop the rankings, British Andy Murray is second and Swiss Roger Federer is third.

    Sport Tennis
