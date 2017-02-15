Upgrade 3.0 will make Kazakhstan interesting investment partner, expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "The third modernization of Kazakhstan outlining five priorities and defining the economic, social and educational objectives of the Government will make Kazakhstan an interesting trade and investment partner, said former General Secretary of the European Council, Vice-President of Austrian-Kazakhstan Society, Co-Chairman of the International Forum "Dialogue of Civilizations Walter Schwimmer.

"The Message of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan is of interest for a number of reasons - first of all due to the recent profound constitutional reform proposed by the President. In his Message the President transfers 40 of his duties to the Government and Parliament. It is wrong to think that the President has got tired. Nothing in the Message indicated that the President is tired. The constitutional changes are in close connection with social and economic items of the Message. Both by the constitutional reform and by the Message to the people, the President strives to define the main course of the country's development, and new distribution of duties and authority will facilitate the development of democratic processes", said the Speaker.

Secondly, the Message gives the vision of how the successful development of Kazakhstan should evolve. Now that Kazakhstan is among 50 developed countries it has to make another sprint to be among 30 most developed countries.

"The response to the modern challenges and general positive spirit of the Message appears promising too. Changes are viewed not as danger but as new big opportunities. I don't think the President gives big promises by ending this Message with the words " Kazakhstan is a young, multiethnic and dynamically developing state which looks towards the future with confidence. We will turn Kazakhstan into a prosperous country for our descendants." Walter Schwimmer concluded.