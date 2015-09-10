EN
    11:19, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Upper House adopts Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Kazakhstan's Senate has adopted the Law "On ratification of the Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters"

    Presenting the bill, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Asanov, said that the Convention had been ratified by 26 states including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. According to his words, under the convention the member-states shall provide mutual assistance in investigations and prosecutions.

