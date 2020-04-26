Ural Transformer Plant donates KZT2.5 mln for fight against coronavirus

URALSK. KAZINFORM - With the assistance of members of the board of the Bolashak Association, the Ural Transformer Plant has donated KZT 2.5 million to support socially vulnerable segments of the population who found themselves in difficult situations during the state of emergency, Kazinform reports.

Note that earlier the plant provided charitable assistance to 60 low-income families of the region. According to the head of the Bolashak Association in West Kazakhstan region, Saltanat Tumanbayeva , within the framework of the campaign volunteers of the association provided assistance to 200 families. The families received food products, household cleaning kits and personal hygiene products.

It bears to remind that the Alageum Electric group of companies (which includes the Ural Transformer Plant) in total allocated KZT100 million for the fight against coronavirus infection.