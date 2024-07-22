Uralsk city mayor steps down amid health issues

Mirzhan Satkanov has announced his resignation as the mayor of Uralsk city, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from his Facebook account.

Dear fellow citizens! Dear Uralsk natives! I want to inform you that I have to leave the post of the mayor of Uralsk city and this post will be, unfortunately, my last post as the mayor of the city, reads the Facebook post.

Satkanov went on to say that he was supposed to step down earlier due to health issues, but did not as the city found itself in a challenging situation.