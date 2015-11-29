Uralsk family welcomes triplets

URALSK. KAZINFORM Three girls were born in a family of Uralsk naib-imam Nauryz Ubayev and his spouse Aliya, Kazinform reports.

As the local healthcare department told, the girls weighing 2,330 g, 2,290 g and 2,600 g were born in the night of November 27. The mother and her babies feel good now. Noteworthy to say, that the family has an elder son Alizhan. In total, 22 children - 15 girls and 7 boys - were born in the region in the night of November 27.