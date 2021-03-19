Uralsk to host Junior Badminton Championship of Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Uralsk city is to host the Junior Badminton Championship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Championship is scheduled for March 23-28, with over 70 athletes from Turkestan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions, and Shymkent city competing in it.

Notably, the Championship will take place without spectators and in compliance with the sanitary epidemiological rules.