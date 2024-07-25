Uranium reserve discovered in Turkestan region

As part of the state subsoil geological survey program, Kazatomprom conducted geological studies at the Vostochny block of the Zhalpak deposit (East Zhalpak block) in Turkestan region using its own funds, which resulted in the discovery of P1 and P2 uranium resources, the press service of Kazatomprom reports.

According to preliminary estimates, inferred resources amount to up to 30,000 tons of uranium. The feasibility of further exploration works has been confirmed, aiming to convert these resources into C2 and C1 reserve categories, which will result in updated uranium reserves data at the block.

As part of the Program on replenishment of uranium resources, Kazatomprom plans to conduct exploration works for a period of six years, with a subsequent registration of estimated uranium reserves to the state balance.

We are proud that our efforts in uranium prospecting and exploration are yielding results, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a global leader in the uranium industry, which is especially important given the growing demand in the uranium market. I am confident that further research and development will significantly increase our uranium resources, contributing to global energy security and the economic growth of our country, said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

Growing attention to energy security and diversification of energy generation sources has brought nuclear power into the spotlight as an indispensable alternative to fossil fuels. As a leading global producer and supplier of natural uranium, Kazatomprom plays a vital role in the global efforts in transition to green energy sources and achieve net-zero, and remains committed to maintaining this position.