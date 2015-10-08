EN
    Uranium reserves of Kazakhstan enough for 100 years, expert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's reserves of uranium ore will be enough for 80-100 years, this has been announced at today's meeting of "Expert" club by Sergey Poltoratsky, managing director of the nuclear fuel cycle of JSC "NAC "Kazatomprom".

    "Kazatomprom is the main supplier of natural uranium to the world market. Thus, the country supplies about 35-40% of natural uranium to the global market. At current volumes of mining Kazakhstan's uranium reserves will be enough for 80-100 years. Yet we do not take into account carrying out additional exploration works in the future," said Sergey Poltoratsky. All deliveries of uranium produced in Kazakhstan are made under agreements which provide exceptionally peaceful use of the metal. According to Mr. Poltoratsky, the International Atomic Energy Agency regulates these issues.

