Urazakov: All 115 countries satisfied with their pavilions at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the official stage of EXPO 2017 applications receipt has been completed. 115 countries and 20 international organizations have confirmed participation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It turned out that the process of applications receipt was not smooth: every fourth application was returned for improvement. We asked NC Astana EXPO 2017 to give more details.

As of today, all 115 countries and 14 international organizations have received their pavilions. Most of them have already started to furnish them. The remaining six organizations will hold conferences, round tables and forums during Expo.

"The issue of territory division and provision of pavilions has already been solved. There is a layout map for our 60,000 sq.m. Each country has received its pavilion and is satisfied with its area. We meet the needs of every country. If it was needed we gave the second floor; we gave office premises to some countries for additional activity; other want to do commercial activity. For example, Belarus decided to make up a picture gallery. And many other ins and outs", Director of Department for Work with International Participants Ilia Urazakov said.

According to him, Germany has got the largest pavilion, while Luxembourg, Greece and Check Republic took up the smallest ones.

All countries have received their pavilions for free, but they will incur expenses for maintaining and furnishing them.

"We don't doubt that all countries will astonish both with scientific research developments for Expo subject and cultural peculiarities by their shows. Because an exhibition is not only about showing research developments, many countries are willing to bring their cultural peculiarities and show tourism-related projects (...) We can endlessly talk about that", Urazakov added.

He gave the example of China that will introduce solar energy processing equipment. Japan and China will show researches of obtaining energy from human heat. Israel will introduce the project related to Earth energy.

All countries need to finish all construction and installation works this year.