Urazakov to head Kazakh Invest Office in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ilya Urazakov, previously acting as managing director, has been appointed by the decision of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC its representative to the United Arab Emirates.

Urazakov born in 1983 is a graduate of the Washington Secondary School (the U.S.), Institute of International Relations of the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages (Faculty of IEA). He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English and German.

Since March 2017 up to present he has been acting as Kazakh Invest NC JSC managing director.