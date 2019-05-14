Urban development plan for Syrdarya left bank area in Kyzylorda presented to President

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - In Kyzylorda, the Head of State has inspected today the Rukhani Janghyru Regional Center, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The center, which was built using local public funds, carries out its activities along such lines as "Rukhani Qazyna" ("Spiritual Wealth"), "Upbringing and Education", "Atameken" ("Fatherland"), and "Informational Wave".

The urban development master plan for the area of the left bank of the Syrdarya was also presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was informed that a wedding palace, a fire truck station, a school for 900 children, residential buildings, a family practice center, and other social facilities will be built here in the near future. The appropriate infrastructures have already been connected to the construction sites totaling over 1,500 hectares.

The Head of State noted the high growth rates in Kyzylorda region's construction sector and positive changes in the development of the regional center.

"In urban construction, it is necessary to use new technologies and building materials, and mainstream the Smart City system components," said the President.