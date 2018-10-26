Urban devpt plan of Almaty region’s new city demonstrated to PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has familiarized himself with the urban development of a new city of Nurkent in Almaty region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The projects of the Khorgos Center and the establishment of the Khorgos - Eastern Gate Free Economic Zone are of interstate importance and will involve considerable human resources (creating 36,000 to 68,000 new jobs). To ensure a comfortable living environment for citizens, the new city of Nurkent has been under construction since 2013.

The total area of the city is 1,460 hectares. Prime Minister Sagintayev was reported that the population of the city will have reached nearly 99,000 by 2035. What is more, by 2022, over 1 million square meters of housing (Stage I) will have been commissioned - these are about 5 districts, or 50,000 people. In Nurkent, as part of the first stage, it is also planned to build 24 social facilities, including 8 schools, 12 kindergartens, one clinic, and 3 medical centers.

The head of the construction department of the Administration of Almaty region, B. Takenov, reported that design estimates for the two 86-apartment buildings will be ready by March 2019. The third building is being developed at the expense of a private investor. As part of Stage II, about 4,000 people will be provided with housing. The total area of the housing stock is 70,000 square meters.

In addition, in the furtherance of the Nurly Zher Program, the Administration of Panfilov district is designing four 60-apartment lease buildings with an area of 16,815 square meters.

It is to be recalled that the village of Nurkent became the starting point for the construction of the new city. For now, over three thousand people live here. Within the framework of the Nurly Zher program, 120 families received housing in 2017. Besides, there are social infrastructure facilities: a school, a hospital, and a kindergarten.

In 2017, 5,079 dwellings (about 646 thousand square meters) were built in Almaty region, including 3,247 individual houses. In 2018, it is planned to complete 706,600 sq m, including 592 apartments within the Nurly Zher program.

According to the Ministry of Investment and Development, it is planned to build more than 650,000 dwellings (76.6 million m²) in the whole country within next five years under the Nurly Zher government program, providing housing for about 2 million citizens. The 7-20-25 Mortgage Program initiated by the Head of State is another crucial tool for providing citizens with housing, by which about 103,000 citizens will be able to buy housing within 5 years. Under this program (as of October 2018), 2,352 applications for 28 billion tenges have been approved, including 55 mortgage loans granted to those living in Almaty region.