URGENT: 10 swine flu cases registered in Almaty since winter beginning

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Healthcare specialists of Almaty commented on the information disseminated in social media regarding fatal flu cases.

According to Head of the Epidemiological Department Almash Akhmetova, 10 people were diagnosed with А H1N1 flu during the period from December 10 through January 14. Among them are seven adults and three children aged under 14. "No fatal flu cases have been registered in Almaty yet," she added.

More than 43,000 ARVI cases have been registered in Almaty since the winter beginning that is 7% higher against the last year. More than 165,000 people were immunized in October-November 2015.