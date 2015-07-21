URGENT: Bodies of 4 drowning victims recovered from waters of Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Bodies of four people drowned in recent days have been found in Akmola region, according to the press service of the regional department for emergency situations.

July 14 a man born in 1959 drowned while fishing in Birsuatskiy reservoir in Arshalinskiy district. His body was recovered from the water on July 17 with the help of the operational and rescue team of Akmola regional IAD. July 16 the body a teenager born in 1998 was uncovered in the reservoir near the village of Bozaygyr, Shortandy area. July 17 in Tselinograd area were found the bodies of two drowned inhabitants. A woman of Asian appearance aged 25-35 drowned in the reservoir near the village of Kyzylsuat. A man, born in 1972, went under the water off a sandbank in the Nura River near the village of Kyzylzhar.