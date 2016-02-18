URGENT: Car bomb attack on military in Turkish capital kills 28

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Assailants on Wednesday exploded a car bomb near vehicles carrying military personnel in the Turkish capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding dozens others, officials said.

The explosion occurred during evening rush hour in the heart of Ankara, in an area close to where military headquarters and parliament are located. Buses carrying military personnel were attacked while waiting at traffic lights at an intersection, the Turkish military said while condemning the "contemptible and dastardly" attack.

Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Numan Kurtulmuş said 28 people were killed and 61 others were injured in the attack. He said the government has no information on who carried out the attack.

Kurtulmuş confirmed that Wednesday's explosion was caused by a car bomb and targeted military vehicles that were carrying armed forces personnel. "We believe that those who lost their lives included our military brothers as well as civilians," he added.

He said seven prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the attack, which he described as "well-planned." Kurtulmuş said no group had yet claimed responsibility, but pledged authorities would find those behind the attack.

