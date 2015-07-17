BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A key national security adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang later Friday in Beijing, a top Chinese military official said.

China's Defense Minister Chang Wanquan disclosed the schedule at the outset of his meeting with Shotaro Yachi, one of the most trusted aides of Abe, at a time when the two Asian powers are trying to accelerate the pace of thawing relations that had long been chilled by disputes over territory and wartime history. Yachi's three-day visit to China through Saturday also comes as Abe is considering visiting Beijing in September for what could be his third meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Kyodo