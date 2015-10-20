URGENT: Kazakhstani N. Mamayev voted the Best Athlete of the Planet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World Taekwondo Federation has named Nursultan Mamayev, athlete of the Central Sports Club under the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the best athlete of the planet.

This status is assigned to Kazakhstani military man after his successful performance at the 2015 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series 3, said the press service of the Ministry. In the weight category up to 58 kilograms Nursultan Mamayev won the battle with the Spaniard Jesus Tortosa Cabrera became the undisputed world champion in taekwondo among the 30 strongest taekwondo fighters of the world. "At the moment Nursultan is on the rise. In recent years he has won several consecutive major rating competitions. Today he is a real contender for a license to partake in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," said senior coach, head of the taekwondo team, Anvar Usenov. Private Nursultan Mamayev is a silver medalist of the Summer Youth Olympic Games 2010, participant of the London Olympic Games 2012, silver medalist of the Asian Games 2014, winner of the Summer Universiade and VI World military games 2015, multiple winner of a number of international rating tournaments. He is one of the most talented athletes of the Central Sports Club.