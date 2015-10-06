URGENT: Man stabbed ex-wife to death in WhatsAppIn message row

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Specialized Inter-district criminal court convicted a citizen of Atyrau region in ex-wife's killing.

The man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. According to the press service of the specialized inter-district court of Atyrau region, the man visited his ex-wife to meet with his daughter. The woman forbade him to meet with the girl. The woman had a new boyfriend. She said that he should not come and see their daughter any more. After that the man took her cell phone and left. He found WhatsApp messages from the woman's boyfriend and came back to the woman's house. He asked her to let him see his daughter but the woman stayed her ground. The ex-lovers had a spat and, as a result, the man became berserk and allegedly stabbed his wife to death. The victim died on the spot before any medical aid.