    09:37, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    URGENT: Missing medical student found dead in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Missing 23-year-old student of the Medical University of Astana Yerasyl Aubakirov has been found dead.

    According to the press-service of the city's Department of Internal Affairs, 23-year-old student of the Medical University of Astana Yerasyl Aubakirov was found dead on February 10 the current year at about 10 pm.
    Three suspects were detained and put into a temporary detention facility of the city. Judicial examination and pre-trial investigation is to be carried out.
    Recall that Yerasyl Aubakirov went missing on February 3.

