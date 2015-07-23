EN
    08:41, 23 July 2015 | GMT +6

    URGENT: Mudflow in Nauryzbai area of Almaty, 200 evacuated (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today a powerful mudflow occurred in Nauryzbai rural area of Almaty in villages of Kargaly, Tausamaly and Karagaily.

    Mudslides blocked the channels of the Kargalinka River. Several settlements in the area have been flooded. According to emergency department, June 23 at about 3 am water level in the river increased. Local authorities have organized temporary centers for population in a building of the secondary school #176, and in Nauryzbai district akimat. Total 191 people including three children were evacuated to the school. According to Kazselezaschita (mudflow protection service), the dam is not broken. All the posts of the Almaty Kazselezaschita division work under heavy security regime. There are no victims or injured people. Evacuation of people is underway.

