URGENT: Native of Kazakhstan was among Airbus A321 crash victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A native of Zyryanovsk town- Andrey Dobritsa - and his wife Rimma were among those killed in Airbus A321 crash in Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

The man's relatives have already left for Saint Petersburg to identify the remains of the dead, YK-news.kz reports.

Andrey and Rimma were in Egypt for a holiday.

Andrey was born in Zyryanovsk, a small town in East Kazakhstan region. His relatives and friends say he liked travelling and sport.

"They (Andrey and Rimma) used to travel somewhere - Thailand or Egypt - once in two years", Dmitry Vorotnikov says.

The couple had no children. The most of Andrey's relatives live in Zyryanovsk.

"It's a great shock for us, we can't even believe in it," Andrey's niece Ekaterina Dobritsa says. "My uncle moved to Saint Petersburg long ago. There he met his future wife Rimma. They liked travelling and have already visited several countries. That was not their first trip to Egypt. The last time he came to Zyryanovsk was in 2012. He often invited his schoolmates and friends to visit him in Saint Petersburg, and he always tried to persuade us [his relatives] to move to Russia," she added.

According to his relatives, Andrey worked as an engineer at a local pharmaceuticals plant.

His schoolmates and friends express their condolences to his family and relatives via social networks.

"He was a kind-hearted man, fully conforming to his surname [Dobritsa - from Russian word ‘dobryi', which means ‘kind-hearted', editor].

"It's awful and unbelievable. Whole families died..."

"I express my condolences to all those who lost their relatives in this horrible crash..."

"We have lost our second schoolmate this year..."

The procedure of identification of the bodies started today in Saint Petersburg. According to preliminary version, the airliner crashed for malfunction of one of its systems.