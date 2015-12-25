URGENT: Over 100 killed in gas plant explosion in Nigeria: media report

ABUJA. KAZINFORM Over 100 people were killed in a gas plant explosion in Nnewi, southeastern Nigeria, local media reported Thursday.

The explosion occurred Thursday morning local time at the Inter Corp Oil Limited plant, a subsidiary of Chikason Group, as a truck was discharging cooking gas without waiting for the mandatory cooling time, Vanguard daily reported.

The victims were locals who had come to fill up their gas cylinders and passersby.

