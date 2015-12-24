EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 24 December 2015 | GMT +6

    URGENT: Saudi Arabia hospital fire: Dozens killed

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 25 people have been killed and 100 injured in a hospital fire in southern Saudi Arabia, officials say.

    The blaze started at the intensive care and maternity departments of the Jazan General Hospital in the south of the kingdom, the civil defence agency tweeted.

    Reports say the agency tweeted again to say that the "Jazan hospital accident is now over".

    It says an investigation is under way to find out the cause of the blaze.

    Those injured in the fire are reported to have been transferred to private and general hospitals in the area. Source: BBC News.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!