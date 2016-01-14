ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A car bomb blast has hit a police headquarters in Turkey's south-eastern Diyarbakir province, reportedly killing a woman and a baby and injuring at least 22 people, local media say.

Rescuers are now searching through rubble at the scene in Cinar district, BBC informs.

Turkish officials blamed the attack on militants from Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is active in the predominantly Kurdish province.

No group has so far said it carried out the attack.

The bomb was detonated at the entrance of the police building, Turkish media say. The blast also damaged nearby residential buildings.

Diyarbakir province has witnessed violent clashes between PKK militants and the Turkish army in recent months.

In December, the city of Diyarbakir and a number of other areas in the south-east were put under curfew as part of a security crackdown.

A ceasefire between the army and the PKK collapsed in July and dozens have since been killed in the area.