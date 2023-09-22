Urker award brings something new each year, says Information Minister Balayeva

The ceremony of awarding the national prize Urker 2023 in the area of press, radio- and online journalism is taking place in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the event, culture and information minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva pointed out that this year a record number of applications 450 were submitted. Last year, 74 winners were announced, 13 more nominees are expected to receive the award this year.

“The Head of State noted the special role mass media plays in the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) in Turkestan. The mass media sphere is under close attention, special control of the President. This year a number of documents in the information sphere was adopted. Forst of all, the doctrine defining the foundations of the state information policy was adopted. For the society, the law aimed at protecting the younger generation in the field of information security was approved,” said the minister.

According to her, the novelties in the mass media area benefit the country.

"Over the past several days, issues of mass media sphere have been under discussion as part of the Astana Media Week. The event was attended by top local and foreign experts. The Urker awarding ceremony is taking place as a conclusion event. Each year, the Urker awarding ceremony brings something news. This year, three new nominations were added. Development of new and creative media is always supported,” said Balayeva.

The winners of the Urker award 2023 include:

Leila Tasstanova from Time.kz for the best interview of the year;

Rabiga Dyussengulova from Tengrinews.kz for the best coverage of the year;

Amangul Tleikyzy from El.kz for the best material for social topic;

Anna Velichko from Golos-naroda.kz for the best journalistic investigation of the year (special nomination named after Seidakhmet Berdikulov);

Meruert Sarssenova from Kapital.kz for the best analytical material of the year;

Nege.kz – The best news website of the year;

Radio Orda FM – Zhas STAR program for the best project on the radio station;

Varleriy Bugayev – The best photography of the year.

URKER is awarded for the best achievements in printed media, radio, internet journalism, aims at promoting development of media journalism in the regions, raising journalism prestige, adopting professional standards and criteria, raising civil activity.