Urker Awards 2020: Kazinform gets special prize on the occasion of 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazinform International News Agency has been awarded a special prize at the Urker National Awards 2020 on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

Chairman of JSC INA Kazinform Askar Umarov who received the prize of the Ministry of Information and Social Development decided to split it with long-standing partner – Russia’s TASS News Agency and Mongolia's Kaznews.mn.

«We would to share the Urker statuette a with our long-standing partner which has been by our side for the past 100 years – Russia's TASS,» Umarov said receiving the prize at the awarding ceremony. Kazinform handed over the one-million tenge prize to Mongolia's Kaznews.mn publishing news in the Kazakh language.

The Urker Awards 2020 prizes were up for grabs in 14 categories related to print, online, and radio journalism.

Nursultan Myktybayev of Kyzylorda-news.kz was awarded for the Best Reportage of the Year. Kairat Zhandybayev of Strategy2050.kz won in the Best Analytical Material of the Year category. Gulbarshyn Sabayeva of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper received the award for the Best Interview of the Year. Tengrinews.kz was named the Best News Portal of the Year and so on.

This year the Urker Awards 2020 ceremony was held online. The organizers of the event adhered to all sanitary precautions.