EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:54, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Ursula von der Leyen nominated for second term as EC president

    Ursula von der Leyen nominated for second term as EC president
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The European Council summit agreed on Thursday to formally nominate Germany's Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, Xinhua reported.

    European Council President Charles Michel confirmed the nomination on social media platform X.

    In addition to von der Leyen's nomination, EU leaders agreed to elect former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa as President of the European Council, while nominating Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as the EU's foreign policy chief.

    "It is with a strong sense of mission that I will take up the responsibility of being the next President of the European Council," Costa stated on X. He added that he is fully committed to promoting unity among all 27 member states and focused on implementing the strategic agenda for the next five years approved at the summit.

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voted against Costa and Kallas while she abstained on von der Leyen's re-appointment. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against von der Leyen, in favor of Costa and abstained on Kallas, Euronews reported, citing diplomatic sources

    Tags:
    World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!