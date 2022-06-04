US adds 390,000 jobs in May, unemployment unchanged at 3.6%

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The US economy added 390,000 jobs in May, above market estimates, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, the Labor Department announced on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The market estimate for nonfarm payrolls projected an increase of 325,000 last month.

Job additions for April were also revised upwards by 8,000, from 428,000 to 436,000, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Unemployment remained steady at 3.6% in April for the third straight month.

The market expectation for unemployment in April was 3.5%.

The number of unemployed in the US also remained unchanged at 6 million in April, compared to the previous month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in March and April 2020 more than 22 million people in the world’s largest economy lost their jobs.