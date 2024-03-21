EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:12, 21 March 2024 | GMT +6

    US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum learns to brew millet tea

    US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum learns to brew millet tea
    Photo credit: Screenshot from video

    US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum learned to cook bylamyk dish and to brew millet tea on the eve of the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum and his spouse Sharon tried national dish recipes to feel the festive atmosphere of Nauryz meiramy. Kazakh ethnographer Aigerim Musagazhinova shared the recipes and taught them to cook bylamyk, a wheat or millet flour porridge. Traditionally it is prepared for expectant mothers, sick or old people. Then they learned to brew millet tea, a good source of essential nutrients that aids digestion.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan and USA Nauryz
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!