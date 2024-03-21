US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum learns to brew millet tea

US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum learned to cook bylamyk dish and to brew millet tea on the eve of the Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum and his spouse Sharon tried national dish recipes to feel the festive atmosphere of Nauryz meiramy. Kazakh ethnographer Aigerim Musagazhinova shared the recipes and taught them to cook bylamyk, a wheat or millet flour porridge. Traditionally it is prepared for expectant mothers, sick or old people. Then they learned to brew millet tea, a good source of essential nutrients that aids digestion.