TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:15, 22 March 2024 | GMT +6

    US ambassador to Kazakhstan extends his Nauryz congratulations in Kazakh

    US
    Photo: still image

    US ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Nauryz holiday in the Kazakh language, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A video with the US ambassador addressing Kazakhstan with congratulations on the occasion of Nauryz has been posted on Instagram.

    Congratulations on the Nauryz holiday! Let’s this year be the time of plenty! Let’s our friendship and cooperation always thrive! said the US ambassador.

    Earlier, Daniel Rosenblum and his spouse Sharon prepared together with ethnographer Aigerim Mussagazhinova festive dishes on the occasion of Nauryz.

