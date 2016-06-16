US Ambassador to Kazakhstan to visit Ust-Kamenogorsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol arrives in Ust-Kamenogorsk for a friendly visit today.

He will visit an American corner and a library opened there in 2003.

According to the administration of the library, the meeting with the Ambassador is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USA and Kazakhstan.

"We were the first library of Kazakhstan, where the US program on creating American corners was launched. This project has been successfully developing for more than two decades already," the statement of the library reads.