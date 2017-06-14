EN
    09:53, 14 June 2017 | GMT +6

    US ambassador to Qatar resigns amid Gulf crisis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM US envoy to Doha Dana Shell Smith has stepped down after serving three years as US ambassador to Qatar. 1/2 This month, I end my 3 years as U.S. Ambassador to #Qatar . It has been the greatest honor of my life and I'll miss this great country. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) June 13, 2017

    "This month, I end my 3 years as U.S. Ambassador to #Qatar. It has been the greatest honor of my life and I'll miss this great country," Ambassador Dana Shell Smith wrote on Twitter.

    The ambassador gave no details if her resignation is related to the diplomatic crisis in the region and if she was staying within the diplomatic service.

    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over its hostile policies, interference in other Arab countries' internal affairs and support of terrorism. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands later followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic representation in Qatar. However, Doha considers these actions unreasonable and rejects all accusations as groundless.

