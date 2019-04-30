US Ambassador tours Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser and Karaganda region Governor Yerlan Koshanov met to debate opportunities to introduce the US model of public-private partnership in the region, Kazinform reports.

The Governor noted that smart city projects are being introduced currently in the regional centre. "The integrated coordination centre will be founded under the Digital Kazakhstan program. Sandy Springs, a city in northern Fulton County, Georgia, the United States, has such experience. We know it successfully realizes the public-private partnership model. There are only seven people city employees there. Its general city services and operations are carried out with the help of competitive environment players," Koshanov said.







The Governor asked the Ambassador to give an opportunity to get acquainted with the city practice that ranks among the best in the country. William Moser promised to share more detailed information.







The US Ambassador noted economic and social improvements occurred in Karaganda region. The diplomat highlighted importance of realization of the large project for the construction of a new gas pipeline the considerable part of which is to run through Karaganda region.



Koshanov handed the US Ambassador a package of investment proposals.

