US Ambassador visited Ust-Kamenogorsk thermal power plant

UST-KAMENOGORST. KAZINFORM - US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol visited the Ust-Kamenogorsk thermal power plant within the framework of his working visit to East Kazakhstan region. The Ust-Kamenogorsk is one of four enterprises of the AES Group of Companies in Kazakhstan. It produces electrical and thermal energy for big enterprises and housing and utilities sector.

G. Krol was informed about the construction of the turbo generator N.12, which is planned to be launched this year already. Construction of this turbo generator is one of the biggest investment projects in the energy sphere and is an important step in modernization of the country.

The project's cost is more than USD 53 million. The implementation of the project will allow to ensure reliable energy source for East Kazakhstan region.

Besides, the implementation of the project allowed to create about 250 jobs. The general contractor of the project is Chinese company SEPCO1 that works jointly with Kazakhstani companies at different stages of the project implementation.

Besides the Ust-Kamenogorsk thermal power plant, the US Ambassador also visited the municipal polyclinic N.2, which was equipped with an automated heat supply station. This project was implemented jointly by the AES Group of Companies in Kazakhstan and the USAID. It will also allow to reduce the energy consumption in the pilot buildings by 20%.

The US Ambassador noted that he was glad to see that American AES Corporation and the USAID cooperated within the project on increasing the energy efficiency in Kazakhstan. These projects and work in this sphere are important for a transition to the green economy as he noted.



