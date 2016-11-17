US Ambassador: Within 25 years Kazakhstan has reached a lot
Speaking about the presidential elections in the United States the parties emphasized consistency of the bilateral relations, mutual priorities, and the political course. The parties expressed confidence in keeping the reached level and enhancing cooperation. The particular emphasis was placed on the new role of Kazakhstan in 2017 as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its actions for strengthening interaction in Central Asia, stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, and promotion of peace and security.
Speaking about the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the Ambassador noted that a lot had been reached during this period, especially in the sphere of nuclear non-proliferation. The diplomat emphasized value of the forthcoming exhibition "EXPO-2017" in which the USA will take part too. Noting the common nature of the two countries' interests, the parties emphasized importance of the partnership and called to intensify cooperation in these and other aspects of the international agenda including inter-parliamentary communications.