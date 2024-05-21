U.S., Kazakh scientists study Bronze Age eating patterns

The scientists of the Buketov University and the University of Michigan are set to launch a unique Bronze Age eating patterns project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

The delegation of the University of Michigan consisting of a professor in the Anthropology Department, Alicia Ventresca-Miller, and two students Cara Larson and Daniel Garner visited the Saryarka Archeology Institute at the Buketov University on May 14-16 to get acquainted with osteological collections of the institute which are broadly known worldwide.

The parties discussed the ideas of the future project on the diet and food quality of the Bronze Era people.

They will reconstruct the eating patterns of the Bronze Age people relying on the studies of calcified debris in calcius of human beings and animals using the latest technologies that are of great importance in modern global food risks facing humanity. It is the first-ever project to be developed in Kazakhstan.

Besides, the sides focused on international scientific collaboration between the two universities.