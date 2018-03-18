US Armed Forces to help Kazakh colleagues train deminers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Kazakh Armed Forces Corps of Engineers visited two training and maneuver centers of their American counterparts at Fort Lee and Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reports.

The main purpose of the visit was the information exchange with regard to deminers and tactical specialists training.

The sides also discussed the issues of holding training courses for demining instructors in Kazakhstan with the participation of the US Armed Forces specialists.

During their visit to the US, Kazakh servicemen familiarized with the training program and the material and technical base of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.