US Assistant Secretary of State Countryman is on official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the United States Embassy in Astana has hosted a briefing by the US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Thomas Countryman.

Mr. Countryman has arrived in our country to participate in the signing ceremony of the agreement between Kazakhstan and the IAEA on establishing the Low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan. Assistant Secretary of State said that for him it is a great honor to visit Kazakhstan. According to him, the US and Kazakhstan established strong relations in the field of nuclear non-proliferation. T. Countryman stressed that the countries will continue discussing other cooperation programs. American delegation involved former US Senator Sam Nunn, who is the president of the "Initiative to reduce the nuclear threat". The project of "Sapphire" fund has helped Kazakhstan to dispose 600 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium left after the collapse of the Soviet Union.