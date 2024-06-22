US Assistant Secretary of State to pay a visit to Kazakhstan

US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability Mallory Stewart is set to undertake a visit to Astana next week, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the US Department of State.

“In Astana, Assistant Secretary Stewart will sign the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center (NNRRC) Secure Line Agreement between the United States Department of State and the Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense ,” the statement from the US Department of State reads.

This agreement, according to the statement, demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Kazakhstan relationship and shared interest of risk reduction and global stability

US Assistant Secretary Stewart will also travel to Geneva, to attend the celebration of the Tenth Anniversary of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV). This two-day event will showcase the work done by the IPNDV over its decade of work in nuclear disarmament verification. She will provide welcoming remarks and speak during a session on the future of nuclear disarmament verification.