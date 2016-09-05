US beekeepers fear for livelihoods as anti-Zika toxin kills 2.5m bees

LONDON. KAZINFORM Huddled around their hives, beekeepers around the south-eastern US fear a new threat to their livelihood: a fine mist beaded with neurotoxin, sprayed from the sky by officials at war with mosquitos that carry the Zika virus.

Earlier this week, South Carolina beekeepers found millions of dead honey bees carpeting their apiaries, killed by an insecticide. Video posted by a beekeeper to Facebook showed thousands of dead insects heaped around hives, while a few survivors struggled to move the bodies of fellow bees.

"This is what's left of Flowertown Bees," a despondent keeper says in the video. Company co-owner Juanita Stanley told the Associated Press her farm looked "like it's been nuked" and estimated 2.5 million bees were killed.



In another Facebook post, South Carolina hobbyist Andrew Macke wrote that he had lost "thousands upon thousands of bees" and that the spraying had devastated his business. "Have we lost our mind," he wrote, "spraying poison from the sky?"



Around the US, bees and other pollinators contribute an estimated $29bn to farm income. Clemson University's department of pesticide regulation is investigating the incident.



The program head, Dr Mike Weyman, said that though South Carolina has strict rules about protecting pollinators, county officials were using the neurotoxin, Naled, under a clause exempting them in a "clear and public health crisis".

