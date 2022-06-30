US boosting presence in Europe: President

ANKARA. KAZINFORM US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the US will increase its presence in Europe, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid, Biden said the three-day gathering is a «history-making summit» as allies will welcome Finland and Sweden into the 30-member military alliance.

«Their decision to move away from the tradition of neutrality to join NATO allies is going to make us stronger and more secure and NATO stronger,» he said, adding: «We're sending an unmistakable message that NATO is strong, united and the steps we're taking during this summit, we're going to further augment our collective strength.»

Biden said the US will increase the number of troops stationed in Europe.

The number of US Navy destroyers in Spain will also be increased from four to six, and the US will establish permanent headquarters of the US Fifth Army Corps, he added.

According to him, the US will send two additional F-35 squadrons to the UK, and station additional air defense and other capabilities in Germany.





Read more