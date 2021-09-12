US: CDC study finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID
Director Rochelle Wallensky said the findings are based on a review of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states, and are a testament to the «power of COVID-19 vaccination.»
The study looked at data from the past two months when the highly-transmissible delta variant became the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, and found that in addition to vaccines dramatically boosting protection from virus-related deaths, they are also highly protective against infection and hospitalization.
Individuals who are unvaccinated are roughly 4.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19, and over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, Walensky said during a virtual press conference.
«As we have shown in study after study, vaccination works,» she said. «The bottom line is this: we have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic.»
The study will be released in full on the CDC's website later Friday.