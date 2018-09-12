EN
    10:15, 12 September 2018

    US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan

    BAKU. KAZINFORM American company Headwall Power International will install solar panels in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya Province, press service of the local administration said in a message on Sept. 11.

    Headwall Power International and the authorities of Surkhandarya agreed to implement a $1.2 billion renewable energy project, Trend reports.
    Headwall Power will install solar panels with a capacity from 300 megawatts to one gigawatt in the Kizirik District of Surkhandarya.

    At the first stage, the panels will be installed on almost 500 houses.

