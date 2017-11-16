US deports Kazakh wanted for embezzlement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Samsung Electronics LLP employee, Kazakh national, T. Nauruzbayev was deported from the US back to Kazakhstan where he will be facing criminal prosecution for the embezzlement of over $4 million, the PG's press service said.

It is noted that Nauruzbayev's deportation back to Kazakhstan came as the result of cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan and the United States authorities.

Nauruzbayev was refused immigrant visa to the US and deported back to Kazakhstan, where he was taken into custody.