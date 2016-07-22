US dollar most popular foreign currency in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The US dollar remains the most popular foreign currency in Kazakhstan.

Exchange offices in Kazakhstan bought $578.21 million and sold $552.53 million in June 2016, Kazakh National Bank reported on July 22.

Russian ruble ranked second in operations at the Kazakh exchange offices. The exchange offices bought 4.01 billion rubles and sold 10.52 billion rubles in June (64.5 rubles = $1).

Euro is the third most popular foreign currency in Kazakhstan. The exchange offices in the country bought 47.24 million euros and sold 69.63 million euros in June 2016 (1 euro = $1.1), Trend reports.